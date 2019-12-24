Couple from Poland reunited wedding ring found on a coral reef in Bali with owners 7,000 miles away

A couple from Norfolk who were on holiday in Bali have reunited a lost wedding ring to a couple from Poland who lost it seven weeks before.

Jason Buxton, 45 and his fiancé Misba Tasawar, 38, from Northrepps, found the gold ring which had the name ‘Monika’ along with ‘04.10.2019’ engraved on the inside when snorkelling near underwater statues point on Gili Meno in Bali.

Mr Buxton said: “It must have been about a metre underwater in the coral, it was my fiancé that actually saw it.”

After returning home, the couple got to work trying to find the owners of the ring by calling hotels and asking if they had anybody under the name of ‘Monika’ staying with them.

The couple then tried Facebook by searching the date on the ring along with the name.

Mr Buxton said: “We tried for a whole three days trying to find the couple, then we found a thread of posts in a community group on Facebook.