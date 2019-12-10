Polish writer receives Nobel Prize from Swedish king

On Tuesday, the Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk received the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 from the hands of the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf during a gala in Stockholm’s Philharmonics.

The Swedish Academy appreciated Tokarczuk’s work “for narrative imagination, which with encyclopedic passion presents crossing borders as a form of life”.

The congratulatory speech addressed to Ms Tokarczuk was partially delivered in Polish.

The ceremony was attended by over 1,500 guests. Among them previous Nobel Prize laureates, journalists and politicians.

Ms Tokarczuk is one of Poland’s most successful authors. She is also a laureate of “The Man Booker International Prize 2018” for the novel “Bieguni” and two-time laureate of the “Nike” Literary Award for the novel “Bieguni” in 2008 and “Books of Jacob” in 2015.

Apart from the 18-carat gold commemorative medal the award winners receive money. The sum each year is different and depends on the amount of money given by the Nobel Foundation. If there are two or more winners in a given discipline, the amount is divided between each of them. In 2019, it is SEK 9 million (EUR 848,700).

President Duda praises Polish Nobel Prize winner

Polish President Andrzej Duda addressed a special congratulatory letter to Olga Tokarczuk.

“I am pleased that the Swedish Academy awarded your work in which the universal issues and Polish tenderness are shown in a perfectly complementary way,” wrote President Duda.

The President emphasized that this is a great personal achievement of the Nobel laureate and “a great success that will go down in the history of Polish and world literature”.

“It is also a very significant sign of how important and irreplaceable is the art of the word. In our modern times, dominated by highly developed digital technologies, when we communicate most often with the help of images and short messages, your writing is an example of the vitality of the narration and the strength of language with which you create and present small and great stories”.

The President also mentioned that Tokarczuk’s books “answer the eternal – as old as culture itself – need to recount the fate of the whole world and an individual person over and over again. “And maybe that’s why they focus the attention of such a special reading community, faithful and deeply grateful.”

“Once again, congratulating on the prize, I wish you many more outstanding achievements, satisfaction with the fruits of creative work and all the best. With kind regards and sympathy, Andrzej Duda,” the President’s congratulatory letter reads.

Olga Tokarczuk is the fifth Nobel Prize winner in Literature from Poland. Before her, the prestigious prize was awarded to Wisława Szymborska, Czesław Miłosz, Henryk Sienkiewicz and Władysław Reymont.