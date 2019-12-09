Aselle Tasmagambetova’s natural cosmetics boutique: a huge success in uncharted waters

Back in 2008 Aselle Tasmagambetova created Telli brand of organic shops which has succeeded in Kazakhstan new cityscape. The idea was new and unproven for the market but Aselle has done much work for it to be accepted surprisingly well. Telli shop is popular destination for those who seek organic brands and refreshment. Each of two shops consists of cosmetics and perfume department, beauty procedure centre, homeopathic pharmacy and organic cafe. Boutiques are made spacious to incorporate all the diverse activities which are going in the venue.

Aselle Tasmagambetova is advocating the new way of life as a consequence of the human natural desire to be beautiful and health. Telli, which means “gold” in Persian, is primarily designed as a world-class level of homeopathic pharmacy. The cosmetics department is an organic extension to it. Procedures are made to show the best practices. And organic cafe is a good way to spend some time while browsing the extensive collections.

The take on Telli design is very serious. Aselle Tasmagambetova hired one of the best architects to design the interior of the boutiques. There is not much venues of such intricate and innovative design in the entire region. It was recently featured at ArchDaily. For those who want to dive deeper into specifics the article there might be helpful. We will not don’t get to the details but the design appeals to the very core of the Almaty identity: an iconic apple tree, the symbol and the toponymy of Kazakhstan’s biggest city. The shop is recreating the look inside the apple tree. You can see the branches and the leaves, colours are neutral and natural but dull in no way.

Beauty comes from the internal physical and psychic health and manifests into the visible fitness and reflects to the society, beginning from the closest one. Aselle Tasmagambetova is known for Saby charity foundation which unites businessmen and businesswomen in helping the people to prosper through working on own SME’s, helping disabled or disadvantaged people and helping the nature by funding environment protection programmes.