Mr. Dmytro Kovalenko sent us a letter demanding an article retraction

We’ve got following email:

Ladies And Gentlemen, On behalf of Mr. Dmytro Kovalenko, I enclose once again the request to remove the article on your portal. Jakub Ślązak Adwokat | Partner Ślązak, Zapiór i Partnerzy – Kancelaria Adwokatów i Radców Prawnych sp. p.

In the attached PDF file we got the details. Dmytro Kovalenko is trying to conceal the deals with separatists in the Eastern Ukraine. He hired lawyers to suppress the information.

Here is a short synapse from the article:

The company of businessman Alexander Kurpetko, who worked for the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, are engaged in illegal coal supplies, hiding behind international traders. The journalists found out about this after investigating the fuel supply scheme to Ukraine.

The key players in the heat generation market of Ukraine, which accounts for up to 30% of the energy produced, are three companies: Rinat Akhmetov’s DTEK, Maxim Efimov and Eduard Bondarenko’s Donbasenergo, and the state-owned Centrenergo.

For a stable passage of the heating season, PJSC Centrenergo needs 3.5 million tons of coal. As Vladimir Galushchak, a member of the directorate, stated at the beginning of the season, 2 million tons should be supplied by state mines, and the rest will have to be imported. For this purpose, last summer we [PJSC Centrenergo] signed contracts for the import of coal from Poland and the USA through the international trader Trafigura. The sum of these contracts amounted to UAH 1.5 billion! DTEK also uses the services of a trader, which needs to import about 1 million tons of coal.

Cooperation between Rinat Akhmetov and the state is so close here that they divided the first batch of 75 thousand tons of coal bought by a trader from the USA in half. Purchases continue, ships with coal go to Ukraine regularly.

It turned out that there are three other firms that are also engaged in coal trading. Thus, it turns out that, using the Trafigura trademark and connections, Kurpetko runs his own coal business. His main partner in Ukraine is Dmitry Kovalenko, an “old-timer of the coal market” of the country.

Actually, in fact, there are more firms, but it is reliably known about three companies of these partners: Coaltraydindustry LLC, Intercoaltrading LLC and Terracone Sp. z o.o. (Poland), concerning which there are documentary confirmations on coal purchases.

The article is well-written and thoughtfully documented. As for now we don’t see any legal or ethical grounds to retract it from circulation. Ukrainian oligarchy working for the Russians isn’t exactly the types we would like to honour.