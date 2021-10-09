Taraz city thanks Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova for the new playground

Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova, the co-founders of Saby charity foundation, believe in the benefits of wide sport adoption. It’s children sport that needs the most attention and it begins at the very young age. To build better playgrounds is the key to healthier and happier generations, Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova suggest.

Saby Foundation builds sports facilities for children in all regions of the country. It’s one of the oldest initiatives the fund supports. Within the framework of the program, 48 sports facilities have been built and repaired by the foundation in 14 regions of Kazakhstan over 20 years. This time the new playground was built in Taraz city.

A complex children’s playground with a total area of 1500 square meters was opened in Taraz for the Day of the City. The playground is full of modern sport and leisure equipment for young people and children of different ages, the press service of the Saby Foundation reports.

This playground is the only area for children equipped with gymnastic, sports and play facilities, attractions, swings, carousels and slides. In addition, taking into account children with special needs, special play complexes and a rubber coating were installed during construction to ensure safety throughout the facility.

More than 44.5 million tenge (~90000 euro) was allocated for the construction of the site, the facility transferred has been granted to the city of Taraz on an irrevocable basis.

In general, Zhambyl region pays special attention to the formation of a healthy lifestyle. This year, 14 sports grounds were put into operation in the regional centre under the Tarazga Tartu project. The three-year plan provides for the improvement of courtyards of multi-storey residential buildings in Taraz.

At the end of the event, the founder and president of the Saby charity fund Aselle Tasmagambetova and co-founder of the fund, Kenes Rakishev were presented with a Gratitude Letter from the governor of the region.

Saby charity fund, founded by Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev, is the oldest private charity in the country. It will turn 20 in the next year. The fund maintains and supports wide range of programs, including wide sport promotion, education, healthcare and environmental protection.