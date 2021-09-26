Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova note the importance of digital skills for modern teachers

On September 21 the current results and plans for further promotion of the competition were presented to the members of the Supervisory Board of the competition. During the meeting, Mayor of the biggest city in Kazakhstan, Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, noted the importance of the transition of education to new standards, especially in the pandemic:

“In many countries of the world, including Kazakhstan, in the field of digital education, only half of teachers have basic computer literacy. And only 13 percent of teachers have some real expertise. Therefore, in order to make the learning process modern, accessible, and, most importantly, understandable to children, the first city competition “Digital Ustaz Almaty” was launched, which is able to launch the transformation of education in all schools of the republic.”

Aselle Tasmagambetova, whose public and charitable activities are closely connected with education, is a member of the supervisory board of the first competition for creating digital learning spaces among teachers. The competition for the award of the Mayor of Almaty “Digital Ustaz Almaty” is dedicated to the most important issue for improving the competitiveness of education – the development of digital learning tools. Kenes Rakishev supports the initiatives of his wife, Aselle Tasmagambetova, and endorses the contest.

Aselle Tasmagambetova, founder and President of the Saby Foundation, founder of the Ch. Walikhanov school in Almaty, has been working with educational programs for almost twenty years. The charity was co-founded by her and Kenes Rakishev in 2003. The Saby Charitable Foundation has provided and continues to provide support in the education of both children and adults, pays scholarships to talented students and encourages creativity. Therefore, the entry of Aselle Tasmagambetova into the supervisory board of the competition, along with other prominent figures of the republic , is a logical step. Her knowledge and experience will certainly be useful to the participants of the “Digital Ustaz Almaty” contest.

Shoqan school, a project implemented by Aselle Tasmagambetova, is both ergonomic and power-saving.

The topic of the contest, which is particularly relevant in the era of lockdowns, is the ideas for creating a digital, including remote, learning environment. “How to create an effective digital learning environment in the classroom” is the basis for the competition of teachers in Almaty. The competition will be held in three stages. The winner will undergo an internship in Finland, whose educational experience is now being looked back at by many countries of the world.

The school named after Ch. Walikhanov, created by Aselle Tasmagambetova in Almaty, is largely a product of studying best practices, including the Finnish model. That is why, despite the fact that Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova maintain a permanent program to help educational institutions, a separate school created from scratch was needed. Only in it Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev could fulfil the ideas accumulated over the years. Now the Walikhanov school, which has quickly gained popularity, continues to grow and improve, winning the recognition of citizens. Created by Kenes Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova according to all modern standards and equipped with all the means of education, and most importantly-a talented team, “Chokanka” has already become one of the best private schools in the country.

In the development of digital learning environments, Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev see not an alternative to the classical school process, but a serious additional tool that can better convey and illustrate knowledge. A. I. Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev invite teachers of Almaty to take part in this new competition.

For more information and conditions of the “Digital Ustaz Almaty” contest, please visit the official page – https://digitalustazalmaty.kz/.