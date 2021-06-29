BVLGARI, Saby, Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev welcome guests at charity auction and gala dinner

Saby Foundation, led by Aselle Tasmagambetova, is the oldest private charity in Kazakhstan. It maintains a wide spectrum of socially important programs. Thousands of Kazakhstanis depend on them. One of the the boldest programs that Saby implements is supplying the regions with fully equipped, staffed and operating emergency paediatric surgeries. Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev is not alone in their mission: companies and individuals, major entrepreneurs and ordinary people supports Saby in fulfilling the goal.

The Roman jewelry and watch house BVLGARI, in partnership with the Saby Charitable Foundation, organized a grand gala dinner at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Almaty.

The event was dedicated to raising funds for the construction of an emergency paediatric surgery department in Petropavlovsk. From the threshold of the ballroom, the guests of the event plunged into an amazing atmosphere inspired by the historical heritage and natural beauty of Kazakhstan. It is worth noting that especially for the charity evening, the composer Renat Gaisin wrote the suite “Masterpieces of the Steppe”, which was performed by domestic masters of art. 210 million tenge was collected at the gala dinner.

Of these, 77 million were at a charity auction. The main part of the funds came from the sale of high jewelry and watchmaking products of the BVLGARI House. By the way, Gennady Golovkin’s boxing gloves became a record-breaking expensive lot at the auction. They were sold for 55 million tenge. The impressive entertainment of the evening was produced by Renat Gaisin, the auction was led by Roman Alexandrov, and Saken Zhaksybayev was responsible for the impeccable set up.

Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev opened Saby charity 18 years ago.

This month Aselle Tasmagambetova and Kenes Rakishev opened the paediatric emergency surgery in Aktau. The next one will be in Petropavlovsk, thanks to A. Tasmagambetova, K. Rakishev, patrons and sponsors and BVLGARI house.