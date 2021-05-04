Kenes Rakishev handed over prizes to Kielce boxing winners

Kenes Rakishev, the President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, presented cash certificates to the winners and prize-winners of the World Boxing Championship among young people, the press service of the KBF reports from Almaty city.

In April, in the Polish town of Kielce, Kazakhstan youth won ten medals, including two gold medals. One comes for student of the capital’s coach Sanzhar Tashkent, who performs in the weight up to 49 kilograms and the other goes to student of Karaganda trainer Sabyrzhan Akkalykov in the category up to 64 kilograms.

“In my opinion, and according to all experts, the championship went very well for us. The team of young men took the second place, in the overall standings we are fourth. Taking into account the fact that there were no competitions in 2020, such a result in world-class event is a great achievement for us”, said Kenes Rakishev.

“We are grateful to the honorary President Timur Kulibayev, the coaching staff, and thank the guys for their work. I believe that this is our future, the reserve that will continue to go forward” – added the president of the boxing federation Kenes Rakishev.

“They are highly motivated and show excellent results. And, of course, I wanted to pay attention to them, personally thank both the guys and the coaches. This is important, the bond between the management, coaches, athletes should always be alive” – Kenes Rakishev points out one of the reasons for success.

“Congratulations to the athletes, congratulations to the coaches! ” – concluded Kenes Rakishev before the award ceremony has begun.

Champions Tashkent Bay and Akkalykov received awards of three million tenge, silver medalists – Dana Diday, Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova, Elnur Suyunbay, Yerbolat Sabyr — 1.5 million tenge, bronze medal winners Eldana Talipova, Assel Sagatova, Jasmine Kizatova and Dias Molzhigitov – 1 million tenge.

Cash certificates were also awarded to the mentors of the teams – senior coach of the youth team Kairat Satzhanov and senior coach of the girls Eldos Saidalin.

Kenes Rakishev is the president of the National Boxing Federation. As a head of the federation he managed to open two new boxing halls in the capital of Kazakhstan, to support the sportsmen in a hard-hitting 2020, to organize and restructure the federation and to appoint new heads of regional branches. Boxing Federation is one of the most prestigious in Kazakhstan and the appointment of Kenes Rakishev is definitely a sign of acknowledging his management skills.