COVID-19: daily record of vaccinations

By 8pm on Wednesday, Poland recorded the highest daily number of COVID-19 vaccinations – 141,000. A total of 1.62 mln people have received a first dose, while 770,000 have received both, Adam Niedzielski, the Polish Health minister reported.

Three types of vaccine are currently allowed on the EU market. Two are based on mRNA technology. These are the products of Pfizer/BioNTech (called Comirnaty) and Moderna companies.







The third one is produced by the company AstraZeneca. This is a vector vaccine that was allowed on the EU market in January. It can be administered to people over 18 years old, but “currently there is limited data about its efficiency for people over 55 years old.”







As of Wednesday, a total of 1,605,372 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 infection were recorded in Poland. 41,308 people have died.