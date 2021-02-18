NATO mission in Iraq to be expanded

The decision expanding NATO’s mission in Iraq is to be taken on Thursday during a videoconference of defence ministers of the organisation’s member countries. The politicians will also talk about the future of the mission in Afghanistan. Polish soldiers participate in missions in both these countries.

The mission in Iraq, which started in the autumn, was to rebuild the local army that had been devastated by fighting against ISIS. However, the army’s training was halted due to the sharp deterioration of the situation in the country after the killing by US forces of the most important Iranian general, Kassem Suleimani.

“Now the mission, which previously numbered half a thousand people, is to be enlarged,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced, adding that the mission will be increased gradually, depending on the situation in the country”. “This is a response to the request of the Iraqi government, and we are acting in concert with a global coalition to fight ISIS”, he stressed.

The ministers of NATO member states will also discuss the future of the mission in Afghanistan. According to the decision of the former US president, Donald Trump, some troops were withdrawn from there, and under the US-Taliban agreement, all foreign soldiers would leave Afghanistan by May this year. However, the Taliban does not abide by the agreement, and fears are growing in the West that a complete withdrawal of the Alliance’s troops from the country would open the way for the guerrillas to take complete power.