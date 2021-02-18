Poland among countries which generate the least waste in EU: Eurostat

As many as 225 mln tonnes of waste was produced in the EU in 2019 and Poland turned out to be one of the smallest contributors to the amount.

The largest amount of communal waste per person in the EU was generated by Denmark — 844 kg. Other countries that generated over 600 kg of waste per capita were Luxembourg (791 kg), Malta (694 kg), Cyprus (642 kg) and Germany (609 kg).

Meanwhile, Poland generated 336 kg of waste per person, Estonia 369 kg and Hungary 387 kg. However, it was Romania with its 280 kg of waste per person that came lowest in the ranking.