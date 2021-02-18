Beauty and cosmetic chains expand despite recession

Large chains selling cosmetic and beauty products have managed to rebuff the worst of the pandemic recession, opening more stores and online platforms.

According to the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Rossmann, the largest cosmetic and beauty chain in Poland, opened almost 100 stores in 2020, bringing its total to 1,500.

At the same time, despite the market in general falling in 2020 by 24 percent compared to 2019, the paper says the chain managed to increase sales revenue by PLN 0.6 billion (EUR 133.7 million) to PLN 10.4 billion (EUR 2.3 billion) compared to 2019.

Two other major players in Poland also went on the offensive. Douglas opened five new branches in 2020 while Sephora, which has 90 outlets in Poland, managed to increase its market share by 27 percent, Rzeczpospolita reported, after it launched its online platform in March.

The performance of the chains comes despite the lockdown hitting the beauty market in particular.

“According to data provided by the research company Euromonitor International to Rzeczpospolita, after the market reported a 24 percent decline last year, in 2021 the industry will not be able to return to the level of sales seen in 2019, when Poles spent almost PLN 2.4 billion (EUR 534.6 million) on beauty products,” Rzeczpospolita wrote “This year’s revenues are to be about 10 percent lower.”