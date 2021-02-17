Poland in TOP-10 in UN e-participation world ranking

In two years, Poland advanced from 31st to 9th place in the UN e-participation world ranking. The introduction and development of the Patient Online Account (IKP) system contributed to the rapid promotion. Over 4.7 million Poles already use it.

The IKP had a record increase in the number of users in 2020. Currently, there are over 4.7 million of them against only 850 thousand in early 2020, S&T reported. Only in the period between October and November there was an increase in the number of new accounts by one million. From January 8th, 2021, medical facilities are required to issue and handle electronic referrals.

In the first month of the obligatory e-referrals, doctors issued nearly 2.5 million of them. On average, almost 150,000 such documents are submitted to the e-health system daily. Since the beginning of last year, doctors have only issued remote e-prescriptions. Poland also uses online methods to prescribe sick leave.

“Later this year, we plan to launch the option of ordering e-prescriptions via the Patient Online Account for chronically ill people and a central e-registration” said Agnieszka Kister, director of the e-Health Centre.