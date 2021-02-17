Polish and US firms sign deal to extract helium-3 on Moon

The Polish start-up Solar System Resources Corporation from Krakow, southern Poland, has signed an agreement with US Nuclear Corp. for the delivery of the helium-3 isotope from deposits located on the Moon.

The two companies signed a letter of intent in February for an unmanned mining expedition to the Moon for the purpose of extracting this isotope, which is extremely rare on Earth, but abundant on the Moon. The letter was signed in Krakow and Canoga Park (California).

According to the Polish start-up company, this is the world’s first transatlantic agreement of its kind. “The signed contract is historic. We believe that, in the near future, the cooperation will make a contribution to meet the growing energy needs of the world and will accelerate the development of the global space industry, especially in the space-mining sector,” Adam Jan Zwierzyński, director and co-founder of the company said.

In line with the letter of intent, Solar System Resource Corporation is to deliver 500 kg of the helium-3 isotope by 2028-32, and US Nuclear Corp. is to receive this delivery. The companies have not disclosed the contracted price, but the current market value of helium-3 is USD 16.6 billion per tonne, according to the Polish company.

The isotope has the potential to be used as a fuel in future nuclear fusion power plants without producing radioactive waste or greenhouse gases.

Experts from the Polish company estimate that 200 tonnes of helium-3 would be enough to meet the global annual energy demand of all mankind.