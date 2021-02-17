Ruling coalition ahead, new party gains popularity: poll

The ruling United Right coalition leads in the latest Social Changes poll commissioned by wPolityce.pl website, while the major opposition party Civic Coalition loses ground to the recently created party of Szymon Hołownia Polska 2050.

In the study of the Social Changes studio, two possible scenarios for the elections were adopted: one in which only parties and coalitions elected to the Sejm (Lower House) in the latest elections take place, and another one, in which the recently established party Poland 2050 also stands for elections.

In the first scenario, 33 percent of those polled declared support for the ruling coalition, the United Right. The Civic Coalition is supported by 24 percent of respondents while the Left is third, gaining 15 percent of total votes. The right-wing Confederation would also make it to parliament, with support standing at 9 percent.

In the second scenario, the United Right could count on the support of 30 percent of the respondents, while Poland 2050 would overtake the Civic Coalition, receiving 23 percent of votes. The latter would take third, notching 17 percent of votes. Also in the Sejm there would be Left with 12 percent and Confederation on 10 percent.

According to wPolityce.pl, the turnout in the elections would amount to 64 percent.

“The study was carried out using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an online panel. The study was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of sex, age, size of the place of residence) sample of Poles N = 1095 people from February 12 to February 15, 2021″, the website stated.