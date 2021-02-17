Poland’s tallest observation tower under construction

Świeradów-Zdrój is a health resort nestled into Izera Mountains’ embrace — a perfect spot for Poland’s tallest observation tower, which is already under construction.

The 70-metre structure is being constructed close to the city’s centre.

The construction is a huge challenge in terms of both design and the actual works themselves.

The winding, wooden landing at the top of the tower will be accessible to everyone.

The best way to reach Świeradów-Zdrój is to follow route no 3 from Legnica to Jelenia Góra, then E65 to Szklarska Poręba. In the town turn onto route no 358 and follow it until you reach Świeradów-Zdrój.