Ulma family’s heroism is a symbol: President Duda

The Ulma family was murdered by the German occupiers. Their heroism is a symbol and their memory will last… the decree of their martyrdom is the opening of the way to their beatification, President Andrzej Duda declared on Saturday.

Earlier that day, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis had approved the decree on the martyrdom of the Ulma family, who were killed by the Germans on March 24, 1944 for hiding Jewish families.

For helping and hiding Jews, the Ulma Family (Polish family) was murdered by the Nazi Germans. Their heroism is a symbol and the memory of them will last. The Holy Father has approved the decree on the martyrdom of the Ulma Family, which opens the way to their beatification. pic.twitter.com/Q7jmk5qOGs

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) December 17, 2022

In 1942, the Ulma family hid eight Jews from the Goldman, Didner and Gruenfeld families from the Nazi Germans. In the spring of 1944, they were denounced. On March 24, at dawn, German military policemen broke into the family’s house. They killed the Jews and the family that provided them shelter.

One of those saved by the inhabitants of the Markowa village was Abraham Izaak Segal, a Holocaust survivor. After the war, he lived in Israel and was an advocate of the creation of The Ulma Family Museum of Poles Saving Jews in World War II. He died in 2019.

The website of the Israeli Institute of Remembrance Yad Vashem in 2013 wrote: “The murder of the Ulma family – an entire family that was killed together with the Jews they were hiding – has become a symbol of Polish sacrifice and martyrdom during the German occupation.”

On September 13, 1995, the institute recognised Józef Ulma and his wife, Wiktoria Ulma, as Righteous Among the Nations. In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczyński honored them with the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta. In 2003, the beatification process of the Ulma family began in the diocese of Przemyśl, south-eastern Poland, which is now taking place in the Vatican.