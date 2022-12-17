Ruling coalition maintains lead in voter support poll

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would win an election on Sunday with 35.3 percent of the vote, a recent survey by the Estymator pollster has shown.

Main opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) would place second with 29.4 percent backing, followed by the Left party with 11 percent.

Poland 2050 would receive 9.2 percent support, the Polish People’s Party (PSL) – Polish Coalition grouping 6.7 percent, and the Confederation Party 6.1 percent.

Kukiz ’15 would fall below the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, with only 1.8-percent of the vote, while other parties would be supported by just 0.5 percent of the electorate.

The estimated turnout for an election stood at 57 percent.

Estymator ran the survey on December 15-16 on a representative national sample of 1,039 adult Poles.