Lithuanian craftsmen send makeshift stoves to frontline Ukrainians

Russian strikes on Ukraine are damaging the country’s infrastructure causing energy and heating outages for millions of people. A metal processing company in Lithuania came up with a way to help people in Ukraine. They decided to repurpose car wheel rims into improvised stoves and send them to Ukraine to be used for making food, drying clothes or simply heating.

Workers at the Siauliai-based company Kalvis came up with the idea when they heard about a separate initiative where volunteers were making candles to warm up the frontline trenches. With the stoves emitting more heat, people can start warming their hands in a few minutes and boil water in under half an hour.

Each week, about a dozen employees come to their workplaces for a day to make the stoves, welding three rims stacked on each other and adding a chimney and legs. Other companies started donating parts such as tin chimneys and cast iron tops while regular people from across the country have been sending old wheel rims to be used for the stoves.

Keeping up the good work

In the first month, the company has produced about a hundred stoves and most have already been shipped to Ukraine, some reaching the Donetsk frontline near Bakhmut. In turn, one military unit sent back a thank-you note.

Kalvis workers are not to run out of the old car parts any time soon as approximately 600 wheel rims have already been donated to the company.