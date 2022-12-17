Global cholera vaccine stockpile running low: WHO

The global cholera vaccine stockpile of which the World Health Organization participates in management is running out, the WHO said on Friday.

According to the statistics of the WHO, about 30 countries and regions have reported cholera outbreaks this year, including Haiti, Yemen, and Lebanon.

“The situation is quite unprecedented, for not only we are seeing more outbreaks, but these outbreaks are larger and more deadly than the ones we have seen in the past years. And this increasing number of cholera outbreaks is occurring after several years of regular reduction in the number of cases and deaths,” Doctor Philippe Barboza, the WHO’s Team Lead for Cholera and Epidemic Diarrhoeal Diseases, said on Friday.

Typically, about 36 million doses of cholera vaccine are distributed annually by the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision, the management of which the WHO is involved.

Due to the shortage of vaccines, the WHO temporarily revised the cholera vaccination recommendation in October this year, changing from the previous recommendation of two doses to only one dose, in order to expand the coverage of vaccination.