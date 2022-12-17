Over 8.45 mln refugees have entered Poland since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 8.45 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to the SG, on Friday Border Guard officers carried out around 25,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine.

The Border Guard also said that close to 6.62 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Friday, around 21,700 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.