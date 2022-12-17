Poland commemorates 52nd anniversary of December 1970 events

On December 17, Poland commemorates the 52nd anniversary of the massacre that took place in Gdynia, where Polish communist government militia and army units fired upon shipyard workers killing 16 of them and injuring many others.

At six o’clock on Saturday, the 52nd anniversary of Black Thursday – the massacre of shipyard workers at the Gdynia Shipyard station – was commemorated in front of the monument to the victims.

Due to a price increase on basic foodstuffs, workers' protests broke out in 1970.

On December 17, known as #BlackThursday, the communists opened fire on civilians. ◾️

The symbol of the clashes became Zbyszek Godlewski, whose corpse was carried through the streets of Gdynia. ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/R9Y08g9vTf

— Poland.pl (@Poland) December 17, 2022

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Cabinet of the Polish President Paweł Szrot read out a letter from President Andrzej Duda.

“I pay tribute to the victims who died as a result of the brutal pacification of the workers’ protests by the communist security apparatus. We remember that several dozen people died then, nearly half of them, here in Gdynia, and more than a thousand people were injured,” the letter from President Duda stated.

He also added that “we also remember the thousands of protest participants who were arrested, beaten, fired from their jobs and harassed in various other ways. They are all heroes of free Poland because it is thanks to their courage, determination and sacrifice that we live today in our own sovereign state.”

Tadeusz Wojda, Archbishop of Gdańsk, said a prayer for the victims of the massacre and wreaths were laid in front of the monument by local government officials, politicians, representatives of the uniformed services and students from Pomeranian schools.

December 1970

In December 1970, a bloody confrontation between the protesting workers and the authorities of the Polish People’s Republic emerged on the streets of Gdańsk, Gdynia, Szczecin and Elbląg, northern Poland. The communist government used militia and army troops to suppress the protests. The direct cause of the outbreak of social discontent and strikes at the Gdańsk and Gdynia Shipyard was an increase in the prices of food, most notably, meat.

On the website devoted to December 1970, the Institute of National Remembrance wrote that, according to official data, a total of 45 people were killed and 1,165 injured. In the context of the violence used at the time, however, many believe that more people lost their lives than was reported.