Poland buys naval training system from Saab

Poland has signed a purchase contract with Sweden’s Saab for a system to train naval crews in anti-submarine warfare, as Warsaw boosts its defence spending amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the agreement, concluded on Friday by the Polish Ministry of Defence’s Armaments Agency, Saab Dynamics AB will deliver the AUV 62-AT training system to Poland in 2024.

The system, designed for advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training of ship crews and naval aviation is an effective alternative to a real submarine. It uses an unmanned underwater vehicle that serves as a target by mimicking the acoustic profile of a submarine.

“The target delivers both active and passive signatures delivering end-to-end ASW training from initial detection, through tracking to engagement and allows ASW torpedo firings to be conducted,” Saab said.

AUV 62-AT is operated by other NATO navies “and is currently the most advanced training solution offered on the market,” the Polish defence ministry said.

The deal is worth around PLN 30 mln (EUR 6.4 mln), according to the ministry.

In November, Poland signed EUR 620 mln worth of contract with Saab for two signal intelligence ships for the Polish navy.