Putin is preparing Russia for a long war in Ukraine: Stoltenberg

“We have to understand that President Putin is ready to be in this war for a long time and to launch new offensives. The way to prevent that is to support Ukraine,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told AFP on Friday.

“So if you want a negotiated solution that ensures that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation, the best way, the fastest way to achieve that is to support them militarily. So President Putin understands that he cannot win on the battlefield. But has to sit down and negotiate in good faith,” he added.

However, the NATO chief firmly believes that “this war will end at the negotiating table, as most wars do.” He also insisted any solution should ensure “Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation.

VIDEO: In an exclusive AFP interview, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is readying for a protracted war in Ukraine, and Kyiv's allies must keep sending weapons until President Vladimir Putin realizes he "cannot win on the battlefield"

🖋️ https://t.co/g9bod8uKq3 pic.twitter.com/fGaiQMXb5Y

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 17, 2022

Patriot systems, other military aid

Stoltenberg confirmed that there are “discussions going on” about the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine, but stressed that NATO countries must ensure that there is enough ammunition and spare parts so that the weapons sent so far can continue to function.

U.S. close to providing Patriot missile system to Ukraine: report

The United States is supposedly finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon…

see more

“We have a dialogue among allies on additional systems, but it becomes more and more important to ensure that all the systems that are delivered are functional,” he explained.

“We are ramping up production to do exactly that: to be able both to replenish our own stocks for deterrence and defence and to continue to provide support to Ukraine for the long haul,” Stoltenberg said.

Nuclear threat

He also assured that despite the recent decline in the nuclear threat from Russia, the Alliance remains “vigilant and will constantly monitor what they do”.

“Nuclear rhetoric in reference to potential use of nuclear weapons is reckless and dangerous,” the NATO chief stressed. “His (Putin’s) aim is of course to deter us from supporting Ukraine, but he will not succeed in doing that,” Stoltenberg concluded.