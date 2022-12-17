Protests at Peru’s Ayacucho region leave eight dead

Clashes between protesters and the army left eight people dead and 52 injured in Peru’s Ayacucho region, health authorities confirmed on Friday.

Footage from local media showed dozens of protesters at Ayacucho’s airport runway while army officers tried to disperse them by firing in the air and using tear gas.

Peruvian protesters forced the closure of five airports in the country amid violent protests that flared up again on Friday and have left at least 16 dead, following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a Supreme Court panel ordered an 18-month pretrial detention for Castillo while he is investigated over charges of “rebellion and conspiracy.”

Demonstrators are calling for early elections, the closure of Congress, a constituent assembly, and the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, who took over from Castillo after he was removed from office by a congressional vote hours after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Castillo has denied wrongdoing and says he remains the country’s lawful president.

The death toll from the protests could be as high as 20, Eliana Revollar, head of Peru’s ombudsman’s office, said in an interview with local radio RPP.

Border crossing blocked

Supporters of Pedro Castillo blocked an important border crossing between Peru and Bolivia on Friday, leaving cargo trucks and travellers stranded on roads.

Peruvians in the border town of Desaguadero said they had begun an indefinite strike until the political crisis in the Andean country is resolved. Footage filmed by Reuters showed hundreds of trucks stopped at a crossing in Desaguadero, with people resorting to using boats to cross an adjacent river to reach their destinations.

Castillo was deposed and then arrested last week after lawmakers in the opposition-controlled Congress voted to remove him from power shortly after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote. Boluarte was sworn into office after his removal.

Boluarte’s government announced a state of emergency on Wednesday , granting police special powers and limiting freedoms including the right to assembly, but it appears to have had little effect in stemming the protests.