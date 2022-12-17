Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists who doxed his location

Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day for publishing data about the billionaire’s plane.

The social media company’s CEO tweeted on Friday: “If anyone posted real-time locations & addresses of NYT reporters, FBI would be investigating, there’d be hearings on Capitol Hill & Biden would give speeches about end of democracy!”

The reinstatements came after the suspensions drew a backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organisations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardising press freedom.

A Twitter poll that Musk conducted later also showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

The suspended accounts, were journalists employed by New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union earlier condemned the suspensions.

Some critics have questioned Musk’s claim of being a ‘free speech absolutist’. However, other commentators have questioned the motivation of journalists providing Musk’s real-time location.

Musk said of the journalists posts of his real-time location, they were “basically assassination coordinates” for his family.

The billionaire appeared briefly in a Twitter Spaces audio chat hosted by journalists, which quickly turned into a contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporters had actually exposed Musk’s real-time location in violation of the policy.

“If you dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk said repeatedly in response to questions. “Dox” is a term for publishing private information about someone, usually with malicious intent.

CNN are among many left wing outlets who have performed 180 turns by decrying the suspension of their journalists. They fully supported Twitter censorship when it concerned figures they opposed such as former President Donald Trump.

ElonJet

The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk’s private plane using publicly available information.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets, despite Musk’s previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.

Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of “live location information.”