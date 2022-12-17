Russia and Crimea hit by wave of explosions

Several explosions were seen in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, according to the Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news agency, citing Russian social media. The details of the blasts are still unknown.

Ukrinform reported that explosions were also heard in Simferopol and Bakhchysarai in Russian-occupied Crimea. According to pro-Russian media, this was the result of diversionary activities in which military fuel tankers and equipment were damaged.

Traffic jams on the way out of #Crimea, #Kerch. This night, explosions were reported in #Simferopol. pic.twitter.com/NAlnZyjCli

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 17, 2022

Russia still poses a big threat

“Russia still has enough missiles to launch several more massive attacks like the one on Friday morning,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media.

Zelenskyy thanked the commanders of the anti-aircraft forces for shooting down 60 Russian missiles. However, some of the missiles hit Ukrainian territory.

⚡️Air Force: 60 out 76 Russian missiles launched at Ukraine shot down.

60 Russian cruise missiles, including air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-55 and sea-based Kalibr missiles were shot down in Russia's 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 16, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 16, 2022

“Terrorists need such a mass of missile strikes so that at least some of their ‘products’ reach their targets. And all their targets today are civilian mainly power and heating network facilities,” the Ukrainian president emphasised.

Zelenskyy stressed that the repair of damaged infrastructure had already begun during the air strike and thanked all Ukrainians who are working to “restore normal life” in the country.