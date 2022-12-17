LIVE: Day 297 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at
Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the
war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing
Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian
officials said.
07:44 CET
The mayor of Ukraine’s capital
said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service
and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a
day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical
infrastructure.
