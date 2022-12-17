LIVE: Day 297 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at

Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the

war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing

Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian

officials said.

07:44 CET



The mayor of Ukraine’s capital

said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service

and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a

day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical

infrastructure.