Hunger levels in West and Central Africa set to hit an all-time high: U.N.

The number of people struggling to get enough food in West and Central Africa is expected to rise to an all-time high of 48 million by mid-2023, the United Nations said on Friday.

About 35 million people – or about 8 pct of the assessed population – are suffering from “food insecurity” across the region, according to an analysis by an alliance of U.N. agencies.

Many countries have been hit by a combination of conflict, climate change, and rising prices.

Worst situation

The countries with the highest hunger levels are Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). All three are battling Islamist insurgencies that have displaced millions of people.

In certain pockets, such as the department of Gorom-Gorom in northern Burkina Faso, 20 percent of the population is malnourished, the agency said.

“A large part of the food insecure areas are places where the security situation has continued to worsen, particularly since last year, and this has had an impact on the functioning of the market, livelihoods and access to basic social services,” Federico Doehnert, a regional adviser at WFP, said.

Across Africa, from east to west, people are experiencing a food crisis that is bigger and more complex than the continent has ever seen, diplomats and humanitarian workers stressed.

Conflicts are the long-term cause, while heavy debt burdens following the COVID-19 pandemic, rising prices and war in Ukraine have exacerbated the situation.