Germany ups reliance on Huawei despite security fears: report

Germany has become even more dependent on Huawei for its 5G radio access network equipment (RAN) than in its 4G network despite growing worries about Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure, according to a new report.

Many European countries have banned Chinese companies from all or part of their 5G networks on security grounds, amid intense diplomatic pressure from the United States.

However, it seems Berlin is the exception. Huawei accounts for 59 pct of Germany’s 5G RAN – the base stations and related infrastructure that connect smartphones to the network – compared to 57 pct in 4G networks, according to the survey by telecommunications consultancy Strand Consult.

The survey, to be released next week but seen by Reuters, provides an overview of the roles of China’s Huawei and ZTE in the roll-out of next-generation mobile networks across Europe, singling out the region’s largest economy for its continued reliance on its top trade partner.

“There are indications that Germany has not taken the security threat that China poses seriously,” the study states, drawing comparisons to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Berlin justified by saying Russia would not weaponise energy.

The German information security office did not reply to a request for comment on whether the high share of Chinese components could pose a security threat.

Huawei has repeatedly denied its equipment poses a security risk and accuses Washington of a protectionist desire to help U.S. firms that cannot compete with its technology and pricing.

Not using Chinese equipment

The Strand report shows that while Germany is not alone in increasing its use of Chinese-made RAN gear in its 5G network, many small European countries, especially the Nordics and eastern states like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia, do not use any.

In some of those countries, author John Strand told Reuters, operators themselves had chosen non-Chinese vendors to keep wary corporate customers happy.

The report noted, however, that Huawei has a higher market share in Berlin than in Beijing, where it faces tough competition from domestic rival ZTE.

A strategy paper by Germany’s Greens-run economy ministry has recommended increased scrutiny of components from authoritarian states in critical infrastructure.

“We need a general revision of commercial cooperation with companies from autocratic states,” said Greens lawmaker Konstantin von Notz, chairman of the parliamentary committee that oversees the intelligence services.

A more proactive approach was needed to ensure Germany’s sovereignty “in the face of states like Russia and China”, he emphasised.