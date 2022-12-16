Croatia rejects joining EU mission for Ukrainian military support

The Croatian parliament narrowly rejected a proposal to join the EU mission in support of the Ukrainian military on Friday after hours of heated debate. Moreover, indicating the deep divisions between the prime minister and president.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović, who is supreme commander of Croatia’s armed forces, opposed the proposal of training up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Croatia over the next two years, which needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

Of the 107 who voted in the 151-seat parliament, 97 supported it and ten voted against it.

Deputies of the opposition parties said they did not want to be held hostage to disputes between their top leaders, and that the constitution does not allow parliamentary votes on matters normally approved by the president.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine begun in February, the European Union agreed in October to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), and appointed a Polish general to lead the training that will mostly take place in Poland.

Milanović rejected Croatia’s proposal to join EUMAM Ukraine. He said Croatia should not become involved in the war and that the proposal would end up violating the constitution in its failing to clarify the basis on declaring Ukraine an ally, given it is not a member of the EU or of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The government then went ahead with sending the proposal to parliament, hoping to secure the two-third majority needed to pass a decision on military matters.

“The participation in this military mission is just a consistent, principled and rational decision of Croatia, in its national interest,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said ahead of the vote, dismissing any criticism that legal procedures had been violated.