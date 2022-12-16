Police HQ blast under inquiry says gov’t spokesman

Albert Zawada/PAP

A blast that injured Poland’s police chief when a gift he received during a trip to Ukraine exploded is under investigation, the government spokesperson said on Friday.

Piotr Mueller said the outcome of the inquiry will determine whether there will be personal consequences.

“The prosecution and Polish (security – PAP) services took the appropriate steps immediately following the incident,” Mueller told a press conference.

He added that the inquiry will take several days.

The Interior Ministry reported on Thursday that a gift received by Jaroslaw Szymczyk, the head of the police, during his visit to Ukraine exploded on Wednesday morning in a room adjacent to his office.

Szymczyk suffered minor injuries and has been hospitalised for further monitoring, the ministry said.