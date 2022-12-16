EU agrees on more sanctions for Russia and funds for Ukraine

European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide EUR 18 billion in financing to Ukraine next year and to impose more sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, the EU also prepares to cap natural gas prices and prop up its industries.

The agreement has been given the green light to go forward as Poland withdrew last-minute objections to a global minimum corporate tax, thereby unblocking a package of linked agreements.

“We are very committed to support Ukraine as much as we can,” President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on social media.

More sanctions for Russia

On Thursday, EU leaders had also agreed to a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow to blacklist nearly 200 people and bar investment in Russia’s mining industry, among other sanctions.

The decision, requiring unanimity, was made after Poland and Lithuania had warned that the proposed exceptions with food security might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business.

Energy

After much disagreement throughout the last year, the EU now seems to be coming together on how to cap gas prices, and leaders left their ministers the task of finalising the issue on Monday.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the EU risked deindustrialisation as energy prices soared on the back of the war in Ukraine and while European companies face the added threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, which recently saw securing of USD 430 billion worth of tax breaks with the Inflation Reduction Act.

Poorer EU countries want a coordinated response and have warned richer member states like Germany against supporting their own industries without also showing solidarity with the rest of the bloc.

“Today we see that too often countries are trying to install schemes on their own. It looks a bit like a game of the deepest pocket,” the Belgian PM said.

New technologies, new members

The summit tasked the EU Commission with making specific proposals early next year to prop up the EU’s cutting-edge industries – including biotech and AI – while also preserving competition inside the bloc’s cherished single market of 450 million consumers.

EU leaders also granted Bosnia and Herzegovina formal EU candidate status and agreed to meet again in February to talk about how to deal with increasing immigration to the EU.

Corruption scandal still in mind

After Belgian prosecutors charged Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the EU chamber along with three others for accepting bribes from World Cup host Qatar, European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola declared that the assembly “is not for sale”.

She ensured that the house would have an in-depth review of how it deals with third countries and the reinforcing of whistleblower systems.

Belgian police said it had seized nearly EUR 1.5 million in cash during raids related to the case and released pictures of the loot that included a black travel suitcase overflowing with 50 and 100 euro notes. Qatar and Kaili have denied any wrongdoing.