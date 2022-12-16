Policeman killed in southern Jordan protest over fuel prices

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of a senior police officer killed in protests over rising fuel prices in southern Jordan on Thursday night.

Witnesses said the policeman was killed when armed officers entered a neighborhood in Maan to quell riots where youths were attacking government property.

Tensions have mounted in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan, and are now seeing sporadic strikes by truck drivers protesting against high fuel prices and demanding cuts in diesel prices. Fuel rises have added to the squeeze on households.

While the streets were calm on Friday, sporadic protests continued with a sit-in outside Maan’s mosque and another in Amman after Friday prayers. In Amman, Zarqa, Irbid and other cities, riot police chased scores of youths who were throwing stones overnight.

Some regions were experiencing Internet slowdowns, which prevented activists from sharing footage of police clashes on social media platforms.

Despite promising to examine the truck strikers’ demands, the government says it has already paid out more than 700 million dinars (USD 700 million) to cap fuel prices this year and is helpless to do anything more without violating an IMF agreement.

Other protests in recent years have typically been peaceful and sought democratic reforms and calls to curb corruption.