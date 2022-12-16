Murder of interwar-era president Narutowicz proves what political hatred can do: PM

The assassination of Gabriel Narutowicz is a testimony of what political hatred can lead to, this should be “a great lesson in reconciliation for today’s political class,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the commemoration of the 100th death anniversary of the first Polish President.

The PM added that it is essential for all Poles to realise how lucky they are to live in a free and independent country, which Narutowicz had fought to regain.

Morawiecki also drew attention to the fact that Poland’s first president “was one of the fathers of Polish independence, he was a foreign minister, a personification of a modern Poland.”

He reminded how Narutowicz – already being a world-renowned engineer with vast professional and life experience – came back to Poland and built an independent Republic.

#OTD 100 years ago Gabriel #Narutowicz – the first President of Poland, formerly Minister of Public Works and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was assassinated in Warsaw's Zachęta gallery. Gabriel Narutowicz remains a symbol of selfless service to the reborn Poland 🇵🇱. pic.twitter.com/kdYjc29094

— Arkady Rzegocki 🇵🇱 (@ArkadyRzegocki) December 16, 2022

The rise and tragic death of Poland’s first president

On December 9, 1922, after many rounds of voting at the National Assembly, Gabriel Narutowicz was elected the first President of Poland. He was backed by the left and centre, as well as national minorities. He was sworn in two days later.

The election sparked fierce protests from right-wing circles, which unleashed a hate campaign against the president-elect, describing his election as national treason.

After a week of inciting violence against Poland’s first president, Narutowicz was shot dead on December 16, 1922, by painter Eligiusz Niewiadomski during a visit to Warsaw’s Zachęta National Gallery.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Gabriel #Narutowicz, the first President of the Republic of Poland.

Narutowicz, who also served as one of the foreign ministers of the reborn 🇵🇱, died at the hands of an assassin just days after assuming the highest state office. pic.twitter.com/O04iy0faaU

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) December 16, 2022

The life of Poland’s first president

Narutowicz was born on March 17, 1865, in Telšiai, Lithuania. He studied engineering in Russia and Switzerland, where he became involved in helping Poles persecuted by the tsarist authorities. Covered by an arrest warrant in the country, he accepted Swiss citizenship, where he stayed until Poland regained its independence.

As an engineer, he designed and led the construction of many hydroelectric plants in Western Europe; he also became famous as a pioneer in the electrification of Switzerland. In parallel, he also pursued an academic career, and was the president of the Polish Social Committee in Zurich.

After Poland regained its independence, at the invitation of the newly established Polish government, Narutowicz returned to Poland and became the Minister of Public Works and later on the Minister of Foreign Affairs.