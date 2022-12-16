Slovakia’s president pushes for early elections after fall of government

Zuzana Čaputová pushed for early elections after dismissing Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s government, which lost a no-confidence vote, adding to instability amid an energy crisis and the Ukraine war.

Slovak government falls after losing no-confidence vote

Slovakia’s coalition government fell Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition following months of…

see more

Heger and his cabinet were asked to remain in a caretaker capacity while a new government was formed, but Čaputová suggested early elections.

“It is apparent from reactions of political leaders after yesterday’s parliamentary decision that there is no will to form a new government… with parliamentary support,” she said.

“Therefore I want to ask you and other political leaders to take all the steps necessary so that steps leading to an early parliamentary election are taken by the end of January at the latest,” she told Heger.

As a result of repeated clashes between the ruling party’s chief Igor Matovič and its libertarian leader, Richard Sulík, the ruling coalition lost its majority in September. SaS and other opposition parties toppled Heger’s government, criticising its chaotic rule and lack of action toward soaring energy prices.

Holding an election before the scheduled date in early 2024 needs wide support in parliament however, which could prove difficult given many of the parties being down in the polls.

Early elections could also affect Slovakia’s support for its neighbouring Ukraine, especially if the leftist opposition comes to power, which currently leads in the opinion polls and has a critical stance towards military aid given to Kyiv.

Slovakia may also lack a 2023 budget plan due to the political turmoil and due to the government’s plans not having received enough support. The government’s spending powers will be limited without approval, as the new year begins.