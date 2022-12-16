November core inflation rate hits 11.4 pct – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 11.4 percent year on year in November 2022, up from 11.0 percent in October, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Friday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 18.1 percent year on year in November, down from 18.7 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 15.0 percent year on year in November, against a 14.4-percent level a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 14.5 percent year on year in November, up from 14.3 percent in October.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 17.5 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month in November 2022.