Poland’s first democratically elected president shot dead 100 years ago today

On this day, one hundred years ago, Poland’s first democratically elected President was shot dead just days after taking office.

With the newly reborn nation still basking in the glow of victory having safeguarded its independence the year previously after the Red Army finally ceded defeat in the Polish-Soviet War, news of the assassination shattered the nation’s innocence and plunged it into crisis.

Although often referenced in warm and nostalgic terms, the reality of the inter-war period was a little different to that so frequently presented. Politically, the country was a powder keg, and this came to a head when Gabriel Narutowicz was murdered on December 16th, 1922, during a visit to the Zachęta Gallery.

Born into minor nobility in 1865 in what is now Lithuania, his father passed away when he was just one-year old having reputedly completed a short prison sentence for his role in the 1863 January Uprising.

During WWI, Narutowicz became involved in helping Poles fleeing the war and became acquainted with the policies of Józef Piłsudski.

Bereft of a father figure, his upbringing fell to his mother, Wiktoria, and her enlightened philosophies were credited with shaping her son from an early age.

First enrolling into the University of St. Petersburg’s Faculty of Physics and Mathematics, he soon found cause to transfer to the polytechnic in Zurich. There he stayed for several years. Awarded Swiss citizenship, he harnessed his education to work as an engineer for the Swiss railway.

Later, he would attain a certain level of industry-wide fame after aiding in the construction of numerous hydroelectric plants across Western and Central Europe: Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and, of course, Switzerland itself.

Widely credited for being at the forefront of his adopted country’s electrification, there was little at this stage to indicate the tragic part he would play in Poland’s political history – in fact, at this stage it would have been safe to assume that he would see out his days as simply a supremely talented engineer.

In 1920, Narutowicz was appointed the Minister of Public Works and set about his task with zeal.

World War I transformed his life’s trajectory. Still based in Switzerland, he became involved in helping Poles fleeing the war as well as acquainted with the policies of Józef Piłsudski. When he was invited to return to Poland in September of 1919 to help build the country’s infrastructure, he seized upon the chance.

He quickly impressed, so much so that the following year he was appointed the Minister of Public Works and set about his task with zeal – although the figures vary, some sources claim it was under his charge that over 300 bridges were reconstructed and over 270,000 houses were built. Dams, hydroelectric plants and roads were also added to the map.

Taking residence inside one of the elegant buildings found within Łazienki Park (now known as Dom Narutowicza), his commitment to his work was unquestionable. Likewise was his reputation for being level-headed, personable and broad-minded and it was these qualities that perhaps prompted his promotion to Foreign Minister.

Even so, he remained a relatively obscure figure and had to be cajoled into standing for President in the 1922 elections. Few gave him a chance, and in the first ballot he finished second from last in a field of five with just over 11 percent of the vote.

His reputation for being level-headed, personable and broad-minded prompted his promotion to Foreign Minister.

Despite this, no conclusive result was reached and a total of five ballots had to be held before, rather unexpectedly, Narutowicz was elected.

He was informed of the news at 7.30 p.m. on December 9th by telephone. “What have you done to me,” he is said to have exclaimed.

Nicknamed ‘the accidental President’, it had indeed been an unlikely triumph. The election had forced a strong schism in Polish society with support deeply divided between the centre-left supporters of Piłusdski’s policies and the right.

Representing the right end of the spectrum, Maurycy Zamoyski looked most likely to assume the presidency, but despite finishing top in the first four rounds of voting he could not force a majority. On the other hand, as candidates dropped out they began – somewhat surprisingly – throwing their support behind Narutowicz.

When, finally, he was declared victor, it was as much of a shock to him as it was to everyone else. Protests erupted almost immediately. From his balcony, General Haller addressed the crowds below telling them that the Poland for which they had fought had been “abused”.

Following his unlikely triumph in the 1922 elections, Narutowicz was nicknamed 'the accidental President'. Pictured exiting the Polish Sejm after being proclaimed president of the republic.

The press and opposition had a field day, and over the following days Narutowicz would be hammered for atheism, accused of freemasonry, lambasted for his support of Piłsudski and accused of putting the rights of minorities, such as Jews, before anyone else. Moreover, his stint in Switzerland saw many declare him to not even be Polish.

Even before the modern day era of so-called ‘fake news’, misinformation flourished in the media. In this atmosphere of hatred, activists from Endecja vowed not to support a President that had been “imposed” on them by “Jews, Germans and Ukrainians”.

The vitriol mounted further on December 11th. Snowballs and stones were pelted at him as he made his way to the swearing-in ceremony at the Sejm, and one individual broke through his escort and attempted to attack him with a cane topped with “an iron knob”.

In accordance with the law, if Narutowicz arrived more than 15-minutes late the election result would have been annulled. “I would rather give my life than resign in this manner,” he said.

Formally handed the reigns of power by Józef Piłsudski on December 14th at the Belvedere Palace, hopes that the growing turbulent atmosphere his victory had brought would subside proved ill-founded.

Negotiating barricades and running a gauntlet of hostility, he made it running just a few minutes late – outside, one person had died and 26 had been injured in the rioting that had occurred.

Formally handed the reigns of power by Jósef Piłsudski on December 14th at the Belvedere Palace, hopes that the turbulent atmosphere would subside proved ill-founded.

Despite the volatile situation, and the death threats that had been received in the post, when he was invited to attend the inauguration of an exhibition at the Zachęta Gallery on December 16th, Narutowicz didn’t hesitate.

Rejecting security so as not to attract attention, his day had begun by signing a pardon for a prisoner sentenced to death – this, he thought, was a good omen for things to come. Unfortunately, he couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Attending the inauguration of an exhibition at the Zachęta Gallery on December 16th, Narutowicz stopped in front of Teodor Ziemek's 'Frost' when three shots rang out in quick succession.

Arriving at the gallery at ten minutes past noon, he was introduced to the gallery’s head and mingled with guests that included the British ambassador. Admiring the paintings before him, Narutowicz stopped in front of Teodor Ziemek’s ‘Frost’ when three shots rang out in quick succession.

Slumping to the floor, Narutowicz’s head was cradled by the poet Kazimiera Iłłakowiczówna whilst the Prime Minister Julian Nowak ran around calling for a doctor. Soon, he was pronounced dead.

With the building locked-down to prevent a news leak, the assassin – who had killed the President with a Spanish revolver – was apprehended without incident by, among others, the vice president of the gallery and the painter, Edward Okuń; according to some sources, he was even kept in an unguarded room for up to an hour.

A supporter of the rival National Democratic party, the killer was identified as Eligiusz Niewiadomski, an art critic and competent painter who had originally intended to kill Piłsudski whose soft policies he had blamed for allowing Jewish life, communists and freemasons to thrive.

The killer was identified as Eligiusz Niewiadomski, an art critic and competent painter who had originally intended to kill Piłsudski whose soft policies he had blamed for allowing Jewish life, communists and freemasons to thrive.

Asked why he killed Narutowicz, it became clear that he had only become the target once it became obvious that Piłsudski would be harder to murder.

Previously awarded a gold medal by the Society for the Encouragement of Fine Arts in Warsaw, and a graduate of St. Petersburg’s Academy of Fine Arts, Niewiadomski made something of an unlikely assassin, though evidence shows he had become increasingly fanatical in his political outlook.

The fallout from Narutowicz’s death was spectacular. Killed before he could even appoint a cabinet, Poland was left without a government for twenty-four hours.

Interred in St. John’s Cathedral, whilst his funeral cortege, held on December 19th, drew a crowd of half-a-million, many of those that had been active in stoking the situation leading up to his murder remained largely unrepentant.

In fact, his assassin, executed by firing squad the following month, found himself later buried in the capital’s most prestigious cemetery, Powązki, with around 10,000 people flocking to pay their respects.

Interred in St. John's Cathedral, his funeral cortege held on December 19th drew a crowd of half-a-million.

During his funeral many of those that had been active in stoking the situation leading up to his murder remained largely unrepentant.

Moreover, in the following months some 300 children were named Eligiusz, a name that had hitherto been notably rare – many lionised him as a patriot that had saved the nation from a socialist-Jewish conspiracy.

For Poland, it was a disastrous start to the Second Republic and it was only Piłsudski’s 1926 coup that many say finally stabilised the country.

But although the memory of Narutowicz was allowed to fade somewhat in the decades after, recent years have seen his relevance restored in this era of political backbiting and sweeping populism.

A selfless leader committed to the service of his country, numerous events will be held around Warsaw today to remember his fleeting Presidency and premature death.