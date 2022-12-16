Berlin aquarium bursts spilling 1 mln litres of water with 1,500 exotic fish

Following a burst of a huge aquarium in Berlin, on Friday, that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish, 1 million litres of water and debris were spilt onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Naz Masraff, who had been staying at the hotel.

Oh mein Gott. Das riesige Aquarium im Berliner Dom Aquaree ist zerstört. 😭🐟🐠🐡

Video: per WhatsApp bekommen, Urheber: @niklas_scheele#Berlin #aquarium #DomAquaree pic.twitter.com/Epvm3SqXdS

— Herr Dings aus Ort (@herr_ort) December 16, 2022

“The whole aquarium burst and what’s left is total devastation. Lots of dead fish, debris,” another hotel guest, Sandra Weeser, told Reuters.

Sea Life Berlin said in a statement its team was shocked by the incident and was attempting to acquire more data from the owners of the AquaDom about what had caused the incident. The company, which had offered glass elevator rides through the AquaDom aquarium, said it would also remain closed until further notice, Reuters reported.

The aquarium was last refurbished in 2020, as the website of the DomAquaree complex read. During the upgrading work, all the water was drained from the tank and the fish were moved to aquariums in the basement of the building, where there is a breeding care facility for the fish, it said.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade told Reuters it was still unclear what had caused the AquaDom aquarium to burst.

DomAquaree as well as the AquaDom aquarium are owned by a real estate fund managed by Union Investment.

Splintered glass injured two people and emergency services asked around 350 hotel guests to collect their belongings and leave amid concerns that there could be structural damage.

Severe structural damage evident to these supporting columns in the Berlin Radisson Blu aquarium incident. That’s a very compromised structure. pic.twitter.com/xzup1ltLEs

— Wesley Johnston 🇺🇦 (@niroads) December 16, 2022

There was no comment from the fire brigade nor the police on the fate of the fish, although police said on Twitter there had been “unbelievable maritime damage”.

Police said buses were sent to provide shelter for the hotel guests as outside temperatures in Berlin in the morning oscillated around -7 degrees Celsius (19.4°F).

Radisson told its Radisson Rewards loyalty club members in an email that the Radisson Collection Hotel Berlin was closed until further notice.

Search and rescue dogs scoured the ground floor of the building, which was too littered with debris for responders to access, but found no casualties, the Berlin fire brigade said on Twitter, Reuters reported.

Emergency services closed off a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate due to the large volume of water that had flooded out of the building.