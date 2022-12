Kosovo convicts former guerilla chief in first ever war crime verdict

In a milestone ruling, judges at the Kosovo tribunal on Friday convicted the country’s former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrilla commander who ran a prison where torture took place during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia.

In its first ever war crimes verdict, the court sentenced Salih Mustafa to 26 years in prison for war crimes including murder and torture in a detention centre where prisoners, mostly fellow Kosovo Albanians who were political opponents of the KLA, were beaten and tortured on a daily basis.

Judges found Mustafa personally took part in beatings and torture of at least two prisoners and allowed his subordinates to mistreat another so badly that he later died.

“Mister Mustafa … shared the common purpose to detain and mistreat the detainees … and to detain, mistreat and ultimately kill the murder victim,” presiding judge Mappie Veldt-Foglia said in a summary of the ruling.

Mustafa, 50, had denied the charges and his lawyers accused prosecution witnesses of fabricating their stories.

Condannato un ex comandante dell'UCK – Primo verdetto del tribunale speciale per il Kosovo: Salih Mustafà dovrà scontare 26 anni di carcere per crimini di guerra https://t.co/MMTb3hAB8J pic.twitter.com/Wv1LrJZVYt

— RSI News (@RSInews) December 16, 2022

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a Kosovo court seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former KLA guerrillas.

The Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was an ethnic Albanian separatist group that aimed to secede Kosovo from the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) and Serbia in the 1990s.

A key component of the group was Albanian nationalism with many of its members supporting the establishment of Greater Albania, which would include all Albanians in the Balkans and place a strong emphasis on Albanian culture, ethnicity, and nation.