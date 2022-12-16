For the Emperor! Amazon to televise “Warhammer 40,000’

Fanatics of the gory battles between the many factions of the dark “Warhammer 40,000” universe are up for a goody as the franchise’s owner Games Workshop Group said on Friday it has reached an agreement with Amazon.com on bringing the popular fantasy game to film and television screens.

Amazon is on a crusade against its rivals the likes of HBO Max and Netflix, and its latest move proves it. While this is well known, the financial details of the deal are not.

Whatever they may be, Amazon is not slowing down following its pricey prequel series to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” novels – “The Rings of Power”, which, despite widespread fandom criticism, set a record debut in September for a Prime Video series.

Amazon will develop the UK-based Games Workshop’s intellectual property into film and television productions, the company said, adding that it would also grant it merchandising rights, beginning with the “Warhammer 40,000” universe.

No immediate comment came from Amazon, Reuters reported.

“Warhammer 40,000” is a miniature wargame, a tabletop fantasy role-playing game, and a whole 41st-millennium fictional universe created for the former two by Games Workshop. The franchise has seen multiple video game adaptations, with staple titles such as the “Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War” real-time strategy game, the first-person shooter “Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior”, and the more recent “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide”.

Now Henry Cavill, best known for his first roles in “Superman” and Netflix’s “The Witcher”, both of which he had decided to discontinue, is rumoured to star in the “Warhammer 40,000” screen adaptation, according to Friday media reports.