Germany: illegal migration to country almost 50 pct up y/y

According to the German Federal Police, a total of 85,308 people entered the country illegally this year. This translates into a 48-percent increase compared to 2021. The majority, 58,601, of the unauthorised entries were through the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

“Already in 2021, 57,637 unauthorised entries were recorded, a record since 2017. The 2022 figures now show a 48 percent increase compared to 2021 – and a 140 percent increase compared to 2020,” the “Bild” daily reported.

🇬🇧|Over 83,000 illegal #migrants have been apprehended by the #Bundespolizei so far in 2022. They come to #Germany via the #Balkan route. #EU experts warn that #migration will increase in 2023! Close the borders now! #ID https://t.co/6INeQ932p9

— Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) December 15, 2022

Manuel Ostermann, the deputy head of the German police union, warned that “the refusal of the interior minister to introduce border controls is leading to a huge undisclosed number of illegal migrants.”

“The federal police detect a maximum of one third of illegal entries at the borders. This shows that we are not in control of the migration situation,” he emphasised.

Smuggling crime has also increased compared to the previous year – by 30 percent. Between January and October 2022, 2,149 smugglers were caught, which is already more than in the previous year (between January and October 2021 – 1,656).

These statistics were provided by the police to “Bild” at the request of the newspaper.