Rock Rachon 15.12

In early December, a strategically important bridge connecting the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol to the nearby town of Kostiantynivka was damaged by the Kyiv’s forces. Many such precise strikes have been executed by the defenders since the war started. The programme’s guests were Chuck Pfarrer, NYT bestselling author, conflict correspondent, and former Seal Team Six commander, Joe Lindsley, a “Ukrainian Freedom News” journalist and Matthew Tyrmand – a Polish-U.S. journalist.