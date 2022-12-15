Thousands protest in Istanbul over the conviction of opposition leader

Thousands of people took to the streets of Istanbul to protest the jail sentence of the city’s popular opposition mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for “insulting the electoral commission”. The crowd chanted “the day of judgement will come for the AKP,” the presidential party, according to the Associated Press.

İmamoğlu, who belongs to the largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and banned from holding public office. It is widely believed, AP writes, that this is an attempt to prevent the mayor from running in the presidential election, especially since the polls favour Imamoglu over Erdoğan.





The protests in Istanbul were attended by leaders of six opposition parties who question the independence of Turkey’s courts under the increasingly authoritarian rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and see İmamoğlu’s sentence as an attempt to eliminate the current head of state’s main rival.





Istanbul mayor sentenced to 2.7 years in prison for insulting CEC officials

The court also banned Ekrem Imamoglu from engaging in political activities. He is expected to appeal the verdict.

The mayor intends to appeal the verdict and is expected to be able to perform his duties pending the appeal.





Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, will seek another five-year presidential term in the elections scheduled for June 2023; however, polls indicate a significant decline in his popularity.

A coalition of opposition parties has not yet named its candidate in the presidential election, but İmamoğlu has a good chance of being nominated and defeating Erdogan, writes Reuters.





The mayor, who headed Turkey’s largest metropolis in 2019 by defeating the Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate, said that in Turkey “no success goes unpunished” and sees the attempt to remove him from office as “a reward for his successes”.





The U.S. State Department wrote in a statement that it was “deeply outraged and disappointed” by İmamoğlu’s conviction. “This unjust sentence is inconsistent with the duty to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law,” said Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

We are deeply troubled by the Turkish court's verdict against Istanbul Mayor @Ekrem_Imamoglu. His sentence is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law.

