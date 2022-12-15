Pole to referee football World Cup final

Pole Szymon Marciniak will referee the Argentina-France final of the football World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) announced on Thursday.
Michal Listkiewicz, himself a former referee, said Marciniak’s appointment was the biggest-ever achievement for a Polish referee.
Marciniak’s assistant referees will also be Polish, among them Listkiewicz’s son, Tomasz.
Marciniak has refereed two games at the Qatar World Cup – France vs. Denmark and Argentina vs. Australia.
