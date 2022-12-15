Ruling coalition’s small ally will not endorse bill on judiciary changes

Zbigniew Ziobro, leader of Solidary Poland, a euro-sceptic junior member of the United Right governing coalition, has said that his party will not accept an amended Supreme Court bill that could unlock Poland’s access to billions of euros in EU funding.

On Wednesday, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, met the heads of parliamentary caucuses to discuss draft legislation on judicial reforms required by the European Commission (EC).

A day before, Law and Justice (PiS), the ruling party, filed an amended Supreme Court bill with the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, which proposes that all disciplinary issues concerning judges be settled by the top administrative court instead of the Supreme Court’s Chamber of Professional Responsibility.

The latter is a body created to replace a disciplinary chamber considered by the EC to be politicised.

The amended Supreme Court bill was scheduled to have its first reading in the Sejm on Thursday and its second reading next Tuesday.

But Ziobro, who is also justice minister, said that the draft legislation “violates the constitution in many points” and “deeply interferes with Polish sovereignty.”

“The Ministry of Justice, and at the same time Solidary Poland, cannot and will not accept a draft written in consultation with Brussels, which makes fundamental changes in the area of the Polish judiciary,” he said.

Ziobro added that his party expects the prime minister to meet with Solidary Poland and to show a way out from the current political situation that is a result of filing the amendment to the Supreme Court bill.

Brussels has so far frozen Poland out of the post-pandemic recovery funding, saying the government has, until now, failed to withdraw or amend changes to the Polish judicial system it feels threaten the rule of law. For Poland to get the EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans it must meet certain milestones, with the majority of them being rule-of-law conditions.