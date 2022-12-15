Ukraine appreciates Poland’s stance about sanctions on Russia: official

“Ukraine highly values ​​the attitude of Poland and Lithuania regarding the sanctions against Russia. Both countries take a very principled position in this matter,” said Jakub Kumoch, head of the President’s Office of International Policy, who was visiting Kyiv.

The minister visited Kyiv for consultations with representatives of the heads of state of the Lublin Triangle, formed by Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania. The Ukrainian side was represented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, Andrii Yermak, and the Lithuanian side was represented by Asta Skaisgirytė, an adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda.





Minister Kumoch said that the topic of the talks was the situation on the fronts of the war waged against Ukraine by Russia and the cooperation of the three countries.





“I am glad that this long-planned meeting took place despite the ongoing criminal bombings. Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania remain very close partners, especially in the sphere of security,” he stressed.





In a press release published by President Zelenskyy’s office, it was reported that the meeting discussed the acceleration of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, support for its international initiatives, and future meetings of the leaders of the Lublin Triangle.