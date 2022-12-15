Pulse of Culture 15.12

Cricoteka, the gallery-workshop dedicated to the famous Polish playright and pioneer of avant-garde theatre, Tadeusz Kantor (1915-1990)has acquired a new piece for its collection. The 1988 artpiece is displayed along with a collection of other artwork owned by Franco Leary, the original owner and Kantor’s personal friend. This and other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world in this episode of Pulse of Culture.