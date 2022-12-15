Eastern Express 15.12

On December 14, 2022, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, along with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Speaker of Parliament Glauk Konjufca, signed a formal application for Kosovo’s membership in the European Union. The move comes amid escalating tensions between Serbs in northern Kosovo and the government in Pristina and between Kosovo and Serbia, which refuses to recogniae Kosovo’s independence and has officially protested against Pristina’s application for EU candidacy. And to shed more light on the issue, TVP World invited Professor Marko Babić of the Faculty of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Warsaw.