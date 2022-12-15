Pole to referee the World Cup final

For the first time ever, a Pole will take charge of the most important match in world football. Szymon Marciniak will referee the World Cup final on Sunday according to “WP Sportowe Fakty” journalist Paweł Kapusta. The match will see Argentina and France battling it out to be crowned world champions.

Marciniak, along with his assistants Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz, has refereed two matches at this World Cup so far. Both of them featured the teams that advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the first, France defeated Denmark (2:1) and in the second, Argentina saw off Australia (2:1). The Pole was previously a serious candidate to referee one of the semi-final games.

However, being overlooked for the last four stage worked out well for Marciniak, as he will instead take charge of the biggest match of his life. Thus far, the career pinnacle for the man in the middle from Płock (central Poland) was the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.

That match pales into insignificance in comparison to Sunday’s match, when Marciniak is likely to have his hands full with the emotionally charged Argentines facing the highly competitive French.